6770-N-Brawley-Ave-Fresno-CA
A Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru anchors a 7,052-square-foot, fully leased, multi-tenant retail pad site located in Fresno, Calif., which recently sold for $4.6 million.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.6M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Pad Site in Fresno, California

by Amy Works

FRESNO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $4.6 million sale of a 7,052-square-foot multi-tenant retail pad site located at 6770 North Brawley Ave. in Fresno. A Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru anchors the property, which is situated within the River Oak Plaza shopping center. Built in 2019 on 1.3 acres, the building is fully leased to four additional tenants including West Coast Sourdough, WaBa Grill, Sport Clips and Organic Nails & Spa.

Sean Cox and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, California Gold Development Corp., in the transaction. Vicky Casey of Casey & Associates represented the buyer, a Visalia, Calif.-based private investor.

Hanley Investment Group has sold 96 coffee-related retail properties totaling $357 million across the U.S. in the past two years, including 11 Dutch Bros Coffee shops in the past 12 months.

