Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.6M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Metro Los Angeles

POMONA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $4.6 million sale of a newly renovated, single-tenant retail property located in Pomona, roughly 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, Los Angeles-based LA Icon LLC, while Brad Freeman of Freeman & Associates represented the buyer, a private investor also based in Los Angeles.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 1,650-square-foot space on a 15-year, triple-net corporate lease with 10 percent rental increases every five years during the primary term. Originally constructed in 1977, the single-tenant building was converted from an independent fast food restaurant to Starbucks’ newest prototype.