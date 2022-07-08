REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.6M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Building in Mojave, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 3,000-square-foot café and drive-thru location at 15652 Sierra Highway in Mojave, Calif.

MOJAVE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a new construction, single-tenant retail property located at 15652 Sierra Highway in Mojave. Phoenix-based Kaidence Group sold the asset to an Orange County-based private investor for $4.6 million.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 3,000-square-foot freestanding property that includes a café and drive-thru.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the deal.

