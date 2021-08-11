REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.85M Sale of Single-Tenant Investment in Orange County, California

The 25,000-square-foot building was built in 1994 and is a junior anchor at the Foothill Ranch Towne Center.

LAKE FOREST, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant, net-leased retail property occupied by Michaels in Orange County. The Michaels store is located in Foothill Ranch Towne Centre in Foothill Ranch, a suburb of Lake Forest. Hanley represented the sellers, two separate family trusts based in Nevada and Southern California. Lee & Associates represented the buyer, a private investor based in Orange County. The sales price was $4.85 million. The 25,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1994 and is a junior anchor at Foothill Ranch Towne Center. Michaels’ neighboring tenants include Target, Walmart Supercenter and Hobby Lobby. The retail space is located at the intersection of Portola Parkway and Bake Parkway, with an average of 40,100 passing cars per day.

