Monday, June 1, 2026
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Eastview Commons, built in 2025, is fully leased to four tenants and is located in Terre Haute.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $5.3M Sale of Indiana Retail Center

by Kristin Harlow

TERRE HAUTE, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $5.3 million sale of Eastview Commons, a newly constructed, four-tenant retail property in Terre Haute. Hanley’s Dylan Mallory, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, Terre Haute-based Gibson Development. The buyer was a private investor based in Pennsylvania. Built in 2025, Eastview Commons is fully occupied and anchored by Chipotle. Additional tenants include Azzip Pizza, Route 46 Liquors and Nailvana. The 9,140-square-foot property is positioned as a pad to a Walmart Supercenter and is located less than a quarter-mile from the planned Lost Creek Landing, a new shopping center by Gibson Development.  

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