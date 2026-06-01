Hanley Investment Group Arranges $5.3M Sale of Indiana Retail Center

TERRE HAUTE, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $5.3 million sale of Eastview Commons, a newly constructed, four-tenant retail property in Terre Haute. Hanley’s Dylan Mallory, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, Terre Haute-based Gibson Development. The buyer was a private investor based in Pennsylvania. Built in 2025, Eastview Commons is fully occupied and anchored by Chipotle. Additional tenants include Azzip Pizza, Route 46 Liquors and Nailvana. The 9,140-square-foot property is positioned as a pad to a Walmart Supercenter and is located less than a quarter-mile from the planned Lost Creek Landing, a new shopping center by Gibson Development.