The Learning Experience occupies the 9,990-square-foot property at 8330 Grove Florin Road in Elk Grove, Calif.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges $6.1M Sale of Single-Tenant Childcare Facility Near Sacramento

by Amy Works

ELK GROVE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a single-tenant childcare facility in Elk Grove, a suburb of Sacramento. Armstrong Development Properties sold the asset to a private investor for $6.1 million. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, while Mason Canter of The Mason Canter Group of Los Angeles represented the buyer in the deal.

The Learning Experience occupies the 9,990-square-foot building, which was built in 2022, on a new 17-year corporate lease with 6 percent rent increases every five years throughout the base term and option periods, along with a $1 million corporate guarantee. The property is located at 8330 Elk Grove Florin Road.

