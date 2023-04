MINNEAPOLIS — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 14,535-square-foot retail property occupied by Walgreens in Minneapolis for $6.6 million. Built in 1966 and renovated in 2020, the single-tenant building is located at 4323 W. Chicago Ave. Hanley’s Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a private investor based in California. A New York-based private investor was the buyer.