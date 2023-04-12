Hanley Investment Group Arranges $6.6M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Sugar Grove, Illinois

SUGAR GROVE, ILL. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $6.6 million sale of a 14,739-square-foot retail property occupied by Walgreens in Sugar Grove, a western suburb of Chicago. Constructed in 2012, the single-tenant building features a drive-thru. Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Jeremy McChesney of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a private investor based in Orange County, Calif. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the metro Chicago-based, 1031 exchange buyer. The property sold at full asking price.