Hanley Investment Group Arranges $7.2M Sale of Shake Shack-Occupied Retail Property in Oxnard, California

OXNARD, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property at 711 Town Center Drive in Oxnard. A Texas-based developer sold the asset to a Northern California-based private 1031 exchange investor for $7.2 million. Sean Cox, Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Judson Kauffman of New York-based Surmount represented the buyer in the deal.

Shake Shack occupies the 3,286-square-foot property, which was built in 2025, under a new 15-year corporate-guaranteed absolute triple-net ground lease. The building features Shake Shack’s latest prototype with a double-lane drive-thru. Shake Shack operates more than 570 locations across 34 states and over 200 international markets as of third-quarter 2025. The company opened 43 company-operated stores in fiscal-year 2024, marking its highest annual expansion to date.