The 24,496-square-foot building was constructed in 2020.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges $7.7M Sale of Topgolf-Occupied Property in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a Topgolf-occupied property in Omaha for $7.7 million. The property marks the first and only location for Topgolf in Nebraska. Located at 908 N. 102nd St., the asset neighbors a Chipotle Mexican Grill, X-Golf and a future nine-acre mixed-use development. The 24,496-square-foot Topgolf building was constructed in 2020. The Omaha Topgolf facility features 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, bars, private event space, a rooftop terrace and more than 200 HDTVs. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley represented the seller and developer, a private investor based in Omaha. Ashish Wadhwani of Wadhwani Holdings represented the buyer, a private investor based in metro Houston.

