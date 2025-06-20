Friday, June 20, 2025
A 7-Eleven convenience stores occupies a newly constructed, 5,596-square-foot single-tenant retail building in Chino, Calif., which recently sold for $7 million.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges $7M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Chino, California

by Amy Works

CHINO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $7 million sale of a newly constructed, 5,596-square-foot single-tenant retail property located within the master-planned community of The Preserve in Chino. A 7-Eleven convenience store — which also features a Laredo Taco Co. quick-service restaurant and 12 fuel pumps — occupies the site on a 15-year, triple-net-lease basis with 10 percent rental increases every five years.

Jeremy McChesney and Andrew Sprowl of Hanley represented the developer and seller, Ledo Capital Group, in the transaction. Adam Bloom of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, a private investor. Hanley Investment Group has facilitated the sale of 52 7‑Eleven retail properties in the past six years.

