Hanley Investment Group Arranges $8M Sale of 7-Eleven-Occupied Property in Santa Rosa, California

7-Eleven and a gas station occupy the 2,988-square-foot retail property at 136 College Ave. in Santa Rosa, Calif.

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant investment property located at 136 College Ave. in Santa Rosa. Pleasant Hill-based California Capital Group sold the asset to an El Dorado Hills-based private investor for $8 million.

Jeremy McChesney of Hanley represented the seller, while Chris Fenolio of Weller Partners represented the buyer in the transaction.

A 7-Eleven with a gas station occupies the 2,988-square-foot property on a net-lease basis.