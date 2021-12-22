Hanley Investment Group Arranges $8M Sale of 7-Eleven-Occupied Property in Santa Rosa, California
SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant investment property located at 136 College Ave. in Santa Rosa. Pleasant Hill-based California Capital Group sold the asset to an El Dorado Hills-based private investor for $8 million.
Jeremy McChesney of Hanley represented the seller, while Chris Fenolio of Weller Partners represented the buyer in the transaction.
A 7-Eleven with a gas station occupies the 2,988-square-foot property on a net-lease basis.
