Hanley Investment Group Arranges $8M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Asset in Yucaipa, California

In-N-Out Burger occupies a 3,867-square-foot restaurant property on Avenue E in Yucaipa, Calif.

YUCAIPA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a freeway-adjacent, two-tenant retail investment property in Yucaipa, approximately 75 miles east of Los Angeles. Newport Beach, Calif.-based VantageOne Real Estate Investments sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $8 million, or $956 per square foot.

Built in 2016, the two-building asset is located on 2.2 acres at 31465 and 31467 Avenue E. In-N-Out Burger, with a drive-thru, occupies the 3,867-square-foot building on a long-term ground lease with renewal options and fixed increases. Corky’s Kitchen & Bakery occupies the adjacent 4,500-square-foot building also on a long-term lease with renewal options and fixed increases.

Bill Asher, Ed Hanley and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment represented the seller, while Edward Weng of San Marino, Calif.-based TFS Properties represented the buyer in the deal.

