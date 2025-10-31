Friday, October 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rancho-Ortego-Plaza-San-Juan-Capistrano-CA
Rancho Ortega Plaza in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., is anchored by Starbucks Coffee; the property recently sold for $9.2 million.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $9.2M Sale of Starbucks-Anchored Retail Strip Center in Southern California

by Amy Works

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $9.2 million sale of Rancho Ortega Plaza, a 23,122-square-foot retail strip center located in San Juan Capistrano, roughly 55 miles south of Los Angeles. Starbucks Coffee anchors the two-story property, which was 89 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Tannins Wine Bar & Restaurant, Bella Nails and Ortega Dental Care. Rancho Ortega Plaza was built in 2004 on 2.2 acres. Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, an Orange County, Calif.-based private investor. Michael Asarch of Asarch Commercial Endeavors represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based private investor, in the transaction.

You may also like

Hamilton Zanze Acquires 1,048-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Nevada

Saca Capital Receives $91M in Financing for One...

Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 450,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

JLL Arranges $20M Sale of Value-Add Multifamily Property...

Interra Realty Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Apartment Complex...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Franklin Street Negotiates Sale of 34,460 SF Retail...

Crescent Communities Sells 500,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Fairstead Acquires Majority Stake in 503-Unit Affordable Housing...