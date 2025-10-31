Hanley Investment Group Brokers $9.2M Sale of Starbucks-Anchored Retail Strip Center in Southern California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $9.2 million sale of Rancho Ortega Plaza, a 23,122-square-foot retail strip center located in San Juan Capistrano, roughly 55 miles south of Los Angeles. Starbucks Coffee anchors the two-story property, which was 89 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Tannins Wine Bar & Restaurant, Bella Nails and Ortega Dental Care. Rancho Ortega Plaza was built in 2004 on 2.2 acres. Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, an Orange County, Calif.-based private investor. Michael Asarch of Asarch Commercial Endeavors represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based private investor, in the transaction.