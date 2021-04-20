REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $9.8M Sale of Medical Portfolio in Indiana, Texas

Pictured is the Fresenius Medical Care facility in Fort Wayne, Ind. A California-based institutional group purchased the asset.

INDIANA AND TEXAS — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a four-property Fresenius Medical Care portfolio in Indiana and Texas for $9.8 million. The outpatient dialysis clinics are located in Auburn, Fort Wayne and Marion, Ind. as well as one in Dayton, Texas. Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group, in conjunction with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Midwest-based private partnership. Brian Appel of Appel & Henick LLP handled legal affairs on behalf of the seller and negotiated lease extensions for the three Indiana properties.

The 7,176-square-foot facility in Auburn sold to a St. Louis-based private buyer. Vince Vatterott and Michael Kocur of Westwood Net Lease Advisors represented the buyer. A Marin County, Calif.-based institutional group purchased the 7,580-square-foot property in Fort Wayne. Daniel Barnes of Lee & Associates represented the buyer. Brad Canova of Horvath & Tremblay represented the Denver-based private investor in the purchase of the 9,300-square-foot Marion facility. Lastly, Chris Shoemaker of Shoemaker Commercial Real Estate represented the California-based private investor in the acquisition of the 5,931-square-foot property in Dayton.

