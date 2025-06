ALICE, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 2,608-square-foot restaurant building in Alice, about 50 miles east of Corpus Christi, that is net leased to Dairy Queen. The building was originally constructed in 1983 and renovated in 2015. Garrett Wood of Hanley represented the seller, R&L Lozano Leasing (dba F&P Development), in the transaction. David Bynum of Bynum Inc. represented the buyer, a California-based private investor.