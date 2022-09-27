Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,486 SF Shopping Center in Dublin, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Perimeter Center is fully leased and anchored by Giant Eagle Market District.

DUBLIN, OHIO — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center in Dublin for an undisclosed price. Giant Eagle Market District anchors the 139,486-square-foot shopping center, which is fully leased. Additional tenants include Chipotle, Edward Jones, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Sport Clips, UPS Store and Jersey Mike’s Subs. The property was built in 1995. Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the 1031 exchange buyer, an affiliate of California-based Orton Development Inc. Clinton Mitchell and Amy Sands of JLL represented the seller, an institutional owner.