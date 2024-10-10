Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 14,490 SF Retail Building Leased to  Walgreens in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group (HIG) has arranged the sale of a 14,490-square-foot retail building in the northern Houston suburb of Spring that is net leased to Walgreens. The building was constructed in 2001 and is an outparcel to a Kroger-anchored shopping center. Kevin Fryman, Garrett Wood and Ed Hanley of HIG, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Houston-based private investor, in the transaction. Melissa Gerber Brams of Gerber Realty represented the Louisiana-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.