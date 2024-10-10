Thursday, October 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNet LeaseRetailTexas

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 14,490 SF Retail Building Leased to  Walgreens in Spring, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SPRING, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group (HIG) has arranged the sale of a 14,490-square-foot retail building in the northern Houston suburb of Spring that is net leased to Walgreens. The building was constructed in 2001 and is an outparcel to a Kroger-anchored shopping center. Kevin Fryman, Garrett Wood and Ed Hanley of HIG, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Houston-based private investor, in the transaction. Melissa Gerber Brams of Gerber Realty represented the Louisiana-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Hillwood to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Project...

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 270-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Rocktop Technologies Subleases 15,883 SF of Office Space...

RBC Wealth Management Signs 11,710 SF Office Lease...

IPA Arranges $116.5M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 195,375 SF Industrial Building...

Marsella Development to Open $25M Food Hall in...

KPR Centers Obtains $42.5M Refinancing for Metro Birmingham...

RocaPoint Signs Four Restaurants to Join $1B Greenville...