Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 174,000 SF Shopping Center in Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Retail

Super Saver Foods anchors Edgewood Shopping Center.

LINCOLN, NEB. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Edgewood Shopping Center in Lincoln for an undisclosed price. Built in 1991, the 174,000-square-foot shopping center sits on 22 acres. At the time of sale, the center was 95 percent occupied to tenants such as Super Saver Foods, CVS, Dollar Tree, AutoZone, Herbalife, Party America, Petco, Cartridge World, H&R Block and Papa John’s. Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, Perkins Properties. Scott Taubin of The R.H. Johnson Co. represented the buyer, a Kansas City-based private investor.

