3367-3385-W-Shaw-Ave-Fresno-CA
Red Robin, FedEx Office, Conroy’s Flowers, Liquor 4U and OneMain Financial are tenants at Shops at Broadway Faire in Fresno, Calif.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Pad in Fresno, California

by Amy Works

FRESNO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Shops at Broadway Faire, a multi-tenant, net-leased retail pad property in Fresno. Built in 1995 on 1.4 acres, the 15,000-square-foot retail pad is located at 3367-3385 W. Shaw Ave.

At the time of sale, the property was fully leased by five tenants: Red Robin, which occupies 47 percent of the property; FedEx Office, which recently signed a new 10-year lease; Conroy’s Flowers, which recently executed a new 10-year renewal; Liquor 4U, which extended an additional five years with a rental increase; and OneMain Financial, which exercised its five-year extension option.

Eric Wohl and C.J. Kiehler of Hanley Investment Group Estate Advisors represented the seller, a New York-based real estate investment trust, while the buyer, a local private investor, was self-represented in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

