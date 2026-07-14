Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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Pictured is the 7,150-square-foot property at 6209 Century Ave. in Middleton.
AcquisitionsMidwestRetailWisconsin

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Three O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WISCONSIN — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the off-market sale of three single-tenant retail properties occupied by O’Reilly Auto Parts in Wisconsin. Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Montana-based development company. The three buildings each total around 7,000 square feet and are located in Oshkosh, Pulaski and Middleton within the Fox Valley and greater Madison trade areas. As of March 31, O’Reilly Auto Parts operated 6,644 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada.

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