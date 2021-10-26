Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Columbus

The property, located within the Mill Run Square shopping center, is home to Floor & Décor and Arhaus.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property spanning 118,161 square feet in Columbus for an undisclosed price. The property, located within the Mill Run Square shopping center, is home to Floor & Décor and Arhaus. Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, an affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures. Mark Luttner of Luttner Passov Investment Group represented the buyer, an Ohio-based private investor.