Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sales of Two Retail Outparcels in Tennessee, Kentucky Totaling $6.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Visionworks, Kay Jewelers and GNC occupy the outparcel located at 2007 S. U.S. Highway 27 in Somerset, Ky.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. AND SOMERSET, KY. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of two multi-tenant retail outparcels situated on Walmart Supercenter-anchored properties in Tennessee and Kentucky. An undisclosed private investor based in Kentucky acquired both properties in all-cash deals.

The first sale was of a two-tenant building leased to Aspen Dental and Visionworks in Knoxville. The outparcel was built in 2015 and spans 7,500 square feet. The property is situated at 2960 and 2964 Miller Place Way, seven miles north of downtown Knoxville. The undisclosed seller, a private investor based in New York City, sold the asset for $4.3 million. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the transaction.

The other property is a three-tenant, 6,847-square-foot property located at 2007 S. U.S. Highway 27 in Somerset. The property was built in 2015 and is triple-net-leased to Visionworks, Kay Jewelers and GNC. Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Retail sold the property for $2.6 million. The outparcel is situated three miles south of downtown Somerset. Dylan Mallory of Hanley represented the seller in the transaction.

