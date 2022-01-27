Hanley Investment Group Brokers $19.3M Sales of Four Single-Tenant Investments at Retail Center in Rosamond, California

Grocery Outlet occupies the 16,000-square-foot single-tenant retail property at 2550 Rosamond Blvd. in Rosamond, Calif.

ROSAMOND, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sales of four single-tenant, net-leased investments at a shopping center in Rosamond for a total consideration of $19.3 million. Four separate buyers acquired the assets, which offer a combined total of 28,462 square feet and were built in 2021.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the developer and seller, a partnership between Pasadena-based Halferty Development Co. and Net Lease Alliance.

In the first transaction, Asher and Lefko brokered the sale of a 16,000-square-foot Grocery Outlet-occupied property at 2550 Rosamond Blvd. A San Diego-based private partnership purchased the asset for $7.1 million. Mike Conger of San Diego-based CAA represented the buyer in the deal.

A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks Café and Drive-Thru at 2544 Rosamond Blvd. for $3.5 million. Joey Kim of Irvine-based eXp Realty represented the buyer, while Asher and Lefko represented the seller.

In the third deal, Asher and Lefko arranged the sale of a 3,062-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store with a gas station at 2536 Rosamond Blvd. A San Diego-based private investor acquired the property for $5.6 million. Lindsey Kalal of Coronado-based Kalal Investment Realty represented the buyer, while Asher and Lefko represented the seller in the deal.

Details on the fourth transaction were not released.