Hanley Investment Group Brokers $2.3M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in North Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

The single-tenant building was constructed in 2020.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a single-tenant property occupied by Starbucks in North Kansas City for $2.3 million. The newly constructed building, which features a drive-thru, is located at 1930 Diamond Parkway near I-35. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller and developer, Omaha-based Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. A Warrensburg, Mo.-based private investor was the buyer.

