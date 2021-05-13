REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $2.4M Sale of Olive Garden Ground Lease in Metro Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The newly constructed restaurant property spans 7,757 square feet.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $2.4 million sale of an Olive Garden ground lease in Chesterfield Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit. The 7,757-square-foot restaurant property, located at 27169 23 Mile Road, opened in the fall of 2020. The single-tenant building is situated on an outparcel directly in front of a Meijer supermarket. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher, in conjunction with ParaSell Inc., represented the buyer, a Southern California-based 1031 exchange buyer. Phil Sambazis of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Detroit-based investor.

