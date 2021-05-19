REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $24.6M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Alpharetta Commons

Publix anchors the Alpharetta Commons property, which is 98.7 percent occupied by tenants including Sports Clips, T-Mobile, a nail salon, dry cleaners, a liquor store and restaurants.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $24.6 million sale of Alpharetta Commons, a 94,500-square-foot shopping center located in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta.

Publix anchors the property, which is 98.7 percent occupied by tenants including Sports Clips, T-Mobile, a nail salon, dry cleaners, a liquor store and restaurants.

Ed Hanley and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group, along with ParaSell Inc., represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a private investor based in Southern California. Chris Decouflé, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional real estate owner, operator and developer.

