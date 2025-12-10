Hanley Investment Group Brokers $25.4M Sale of Green Bay Plaza Shopping Center in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $25.4 million sale of Green Bay Plaza, a 232,796-square-foot shopping center anchored by T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Ross Dress for Less in Green Bay. Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, Anenberg Asset Management, a family office based in Newport Beach, Calif. The buyer, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions, was self-represented. Built in 1960 and expanded in 2003, Green Bay Plaza is 89 percent occupied. Additional tenants include Burlington, Dollar Tree, Sierra, Five Below, Crunch Fitness and Skechers Outlet. The property is located two miles from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.