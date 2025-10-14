Hanley Investment Group Brokers $25M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Metro Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $25 million sale of a two-tenant retail property located in Santa Clarita, roughly 30 miles north of Los Angeles. Situated within Centre Pointe Marketplace, the 83,953-square-foot property is occupied by DICK’S Sporting Goods and Burlington. DICK’S has extended its lease and remodeled its store. Meanwhile, Burlington has acquired the lease previously held by JOANN after its bankruptcy. Sean Cox and Kevin Fryman of Hanley represented the seller and developer, locally based Spirit Properties Ltd., and the buyer, in the transaction.