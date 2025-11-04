Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Publix anchors Fischer Marketplace, a 70,134-square-foot shopping center in Sharpsburg, Ga., that recently sold for $26.9 million.
Hanley Investment Group Brokers $26.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

SHARPSBURG, GA. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $26.9 million sale of Fischer Marketplace, a newly constructed, 70,134-square-foot shopping center in Sharpsburg, approximately 38 miles southwest of Atlanta. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Jersey Mike’s, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Great Clips. The sale also features three outparcels leased to Gusto!, Heartland Dental and Andy’s Frozen Custard. Publix occupies approximately 69 percent of the property on a long-term lease.

Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the 1031 exchange buyer, an unnamed private investor based in Southern California. Hunter Steffien, Tyler Strauss, Scott DeYoung and Jeff Conover of Faris Lee Investments, as well as Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street’s Atlanta office, represented the sellers, ForCAST Real Estate Development LLC and Fayetteville, Ga.-based Brent Holdings, in the off-market transaction.

