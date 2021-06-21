REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $3.2M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Building in Fontana, California

16948-S-Highland-Ave-Fontana-CA

Sit ‘n Sleep occupies the 8,400-square-foot retail building at 16948 S. Highland Ave. in Fontana, Calif.

FONTANA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building located at Highland Village Shopping Center in Fontana. Adler Realty Investments sold the asset to an Inland Empire-based 1031 exchange investor for $3.2 million.

Sit ‘n Sleep occupies the 8,400-square-foot property on a triple-net-lease basis. Built in 2019, the building is located at 16948 S. Highland Ave.

The seller developed the Highland Village Shopping Center, which is anchored by a 30,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market, in 2018 and 2019. Other tenants at the shopping center include Jack in the Box, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Café Rio, Oggi’s Restaurant, Pacific Dental, Quick Quack Car Wash and Mountain View Tire & Auto Service.

Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the transaction.

