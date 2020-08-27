Hanley Investment Group Brokers $3.5M Sale of Panera Bread-Occupied Property in East Peoria, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

Built this year, the 4,380-square-foot building is located in The Levee District.

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $3.5 million sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Panera Bread in East Peoria, about 70 miles north of Springfield. The 4,380-square-foot, drive-thru location is situated within a 650,000-square-foot mixed-use development known as The Levee District. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley represented the seller, Cullinan Properties Ltd. David Rush of CBRE represented the buyer, a Santa Barbara, Calif.-based private investor.