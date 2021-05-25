REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $3.9M Sale of Retail Building in Carpentersville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Shoppes on Route 31 is fully leased to six tenants.

CARPENTERSVILLE, ILL. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $3.9 million sale of Shoppes on Route 31 in Carpentersville, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The 11,035-square-foot retail building, constructed in 2007, is fully leased to Panda Express, ATI Physical Therapy, Game Stop, SportClips, T-Mobile and a dental office. The property sits on one acre at 27 S. Western Ave. Brad Dessy of Hanley, in conjunction with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, an Arizona-based private investor. Chuck Wasker of Colliers International represented the buyer, a San Diego-based private investor.

