Starbucks Coffee occupies the 3,800-square-foot single-tenant restaurant property at 843 Arrow Highway in Azusa, Calif.
Hanley Investment Group Brokers $4.3M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Property in Azusa, California

by Amy Works

AZUSA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a newly renovated single-tenant restaurant property at 843 Arrow Highway in Azusa. Los Angeles-based California Icon LLC sold the asset to Glendale, Calif.-based MTSA Properties for $4.3 million.

The 3,800-square-foot Starbucks Coffee-occupied building was originally constructed in 1970 and renovated in 2025 to meet the company’s newest prototype. The property features a café with interior seating, a patio and a drive-thru. The asset is secured by a new long-term absolute triple-net lease with minimal landlord responsibilities, according to Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group.

Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Sheila Alimadadian of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.

