Hanley Investment Group Brokers $4M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Asset in Ontario, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Assure Dental and Verizon Wireless occupy the 6,800-square-foot retail building at 961 N. Milliken Ave. in Ontario, Calif.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has directed the sale of a two-tenant retail pad building located at 961 N. Milliken Ave. in Ontario, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The price was $4 million.

Built in 2002, the building features 6,300 square feet of retail space. Assure Dental occupies 3,500 square feet of the property, while Verizon Wireless occupies the remaining 2,800 square feet. Sam’s Club at The Marketplace at Ontario Center shadow anchors the property.

Matt Burnett of Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer and seller, both Los Angeles-based private investors, in the transaction.