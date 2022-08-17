Hanley Investment Group Brokers $5M Sale of Two-Tenant Outparcel in Palm Desert, California
PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of a two-tenant outparcel property located at 72306 Highway 111 in Palm Desert. Newport Beach-based Sage Investco sold the asset to a Salt Lake City-based private investor for $5 million.
Mattress Firms occupies 3,800 square feet and Club Champion occupies 3,016 square feet at the asset on a net-leased basis. The property is an outparcel to a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.
