REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $5M Sale of Two-Tenant Outparcel in Palm Desert, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

72306-Highway-111-Palm-Desert-CA

Mattress Firm and Club Champion occupy the two-tenant outparcel at 72306 Highway 111 in Palm Desert, Calif.

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of a two-tenant outparcel property located at 72306 Highway 111 in Palm Desert. Newport Beach-based Sage Investco sold the asset to a Salt Lake City-based private investor for $5 million.

Mattress Firms occupies 3,800 square feet and Club Champion occupies 3,016 square feet at the asset on a net-leased basis. The property is an outparcel to a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  