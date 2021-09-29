REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $7.4M Sale of Three Taco Bell-Occupied Properties in Missouri, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Missouri, Restaurant, Retail

This 2,053-square-foot property in Kansas City sold to a Springfield, Mo.-based private investor.

MISSOURI AND IOWA — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of three single-tenant, net-lease properties occupied by Taco Bell in Missouri and Iowa for $7.4 million. The assets sold to three separate buyers.

The seller for the two Missouri properties was a San Francisco Bay area-based private investment company. Jeff Lefko, Bill Asher and Beau Velten of Hanley and Jeff Christian of First Street Brokerage, in association with ParaSell Inc. represented the seller.

In Kansas City, a 2,053-square-foot building located at 5700 E. Bannister Road sold to a Springfield, Mo.-based private investor. Brad Thessing of Thessing Commercial Properties represented the buyer.

In Bethany, Mo., a 3,200-square-foot restaurant located at 4132 Miller St. sold to a California-based family trust. James Bitter of Fortune Associates represented the buyer.

In West Des Moines, a Taco Bell ground lease sold to a Wyoming-based private investor. David Borinstein of Colliers International represented the buyer. Hanley’s Lefko and Asher, in association with Scott Reid and ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Kansas City-based private investor. The 2,989-square-foot restaurant is located at 1570 22nd St.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews