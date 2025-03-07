Friday, March 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The two properties, highlighted in green, are located at the entrance to Riverdale Commons shopping center.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaRetail

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $8.2M Sale of Two Retail Buildings in Metro Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $8.2 million sale of two newly constructed retail buildings in the Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids. The transaction included a 3,893-square-foot, single-tenant property occupied by Café Zupas and a 6,297-square-foot, two-tenant building home to Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Both properties feature drive-thrus and are located at the signalized entrance to Riverdale Commons, a shopping center anchored by Target and Home Depot. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group, in association with Robert Wise and Jeff Jiovanazzo of CBRE, represented the seller, TOLD Development Co. Curbline Properties was the buyer.

You may also like

Diversified Healthcare Trust Sells 82,266 SF Industrial Facility...

Echo Real Estate Capital Buys 70,631 SF Rampart...

JLL Negotiates $88.2M Sale of Cobbler Square Apartment...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 127,000 SF Cold Storage Facility...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 100,977 SF Tosa Health...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Retail Property...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Diversified Partners Opens 11-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Gilbert,...

Voit Brokers $9.2M Sale of Mariner Apartments in...