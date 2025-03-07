Hanley Investment Group Brokers $8.2M Sale of Two Retail Buildings in Metro Minneapolis

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $8.2 million sale of two newly constructed retail buildings in the Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids. The transaction included a 3,893-square-foot, single-tenant property occupied by Café Zupas and a 6,297-square-foot, two-tenant building home to Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Both properties feature drive-thrus and are located at the signalized entrance to Riverdale Commons, a shopping center anchored by Target and Home Depot. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group, in association with Robert Wise and Jeff Jiovanazzo of CBRE, represented the seller, TOLD Development Co. Curbline Properties was the buyer.