Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of 20,400 SF Retail Property in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Shops on K is fully leased to nine tenants.

O’FALLON, MO. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 20,400-square-foot retail property in O’Fallon within metro St. Louis for an undisclosed price. Named Shops on K, the center is located at 2376-2400 Highway K. The property is fully leased to Aaron’s, Advance America Cash Advance, American Family Insurance, Cloud 9 Massage, Stallone’s Formal Wear, Pottery Hollow, a dance academy, dog groomer and fitness center. Constructed in 1997, the building is situated next to a Target and Kohl’s-anchored shopping center. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a St. Louis-based private owner. The buyer was a private investor from metro Nashville.