Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of 52,300 SF Amazon-Occupied Property Near Bozeman, Montana

BELGRADE, MONT. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant property located within the master-planned community of The Foundry in Belgrade, approximately 11 miles northwest of Bozeman. An Amazon facility occupies the 52,300-square-foot building.

Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley, in association with locally based Venture West Development LLC, represented the seller. Samer Khalil of Newmark represented the buyer, a New York-based private 1031 exchange investor. The sales price was not disclosed.