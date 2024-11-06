Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of 7,914 SF Vacant Restaurant Building in Aliso Viejo, California

ALISO VIEJO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a vacant restaurant building within Aliso Viejo Town Center in Southern California. ValueRock Realty Partners acquired the asset from a private investor for $5.3 million.

Located at 26641 Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo, the freestanding, 7,914-square-foot building was built on 1.3 acres in 1997. The property was formerly occupied by Macaroni Grill. Other tenants at Aliso Viejo Town Center include Ralphs, CVS Pharmacy, Staples, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, PetSmart and Regal Cinemas.

Sean Cox, Bill Asher and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.