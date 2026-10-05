Monday, October 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
19390-Bear-Valley-Rd-Apple-Valley-CA
Hobby Lobby, Marshalls and Five Below are tenants at Apple Valley Towne Center in Apple Valley, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of 87,042 SF Shopping Center in Apple Valley, California

by Amy Works

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Apple Valley Towne Center, a regional shopping center in San Bernardino County. Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Sean Cox of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and developer, San Pedro, Calif.-based Rich Development Enterprises, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Completed earlier this year o a 7.9-acre site at 19390 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley Towne Center features 87,042 square feet of retail space that was fully leased at the time of sale to three national junior box tenants: Hobby Lobby, Marshalls and Five Below. The tenants operate under new initial long-term triple-net leases with scheduled rental increases every five years. Additionally, the property is shadow anchored by Stater Bros. Markets, Lowe’s and Walgreens.

You may also like

North Palisade Partners Underway on 290,618 SF Multi-Tenant...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 32-Room Hotel in Concord,...

Becovic Residential Acquires Chicago Apartment Building for $20M

Four New Tenants to Open at The Mall...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Auto...

JLL Brokers Sale of 552,550 SF Office Complex...

Partnership Acquires 322-Unit Apartment Community in Denton, Texas

JLL Brokers Sale of 81,000 SF Industrial Building...

NEPCG Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in...