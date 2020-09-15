Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of Amazon Locker Property in Chicago

The 2,800-square-foot package pickup space is located on the ground floor of a condominium building at 1001 W. Webster Ave.

CHICAGO — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a single-tenant Amazon Hub Locker+ in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The 2,800-square-foot Amazon package pickup space is situated directly across from DePaul University. It is located on the ground floor of a four-story condominium building, which was constructed in 2010. Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Westwood Financial. John Oks of Banco Santander International represented the buyer, a Mexico-based private investor. Amazon has locker locations in over 900 cities.