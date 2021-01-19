Three Retail Properties in Metro Indianapolis Trade Hands for $10.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Pictured is Carey Road Center, which spans 13,043 square feet in Westfield, Ind.

PLAINFIELD, WESTFIELD AND FISHERS, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has represented a private investor in the acquisition of three retail properties in metro Indianapolis for $10.8 million. Dylan Mallory of Hanley represented the Bloomington, Ind.-based buyer. In Plainfield, Stafford Crossing is a 26,000-square-foot center home to Chicago’s Pizza, Big Red Liquors, Specks Pet Supply, UPS Store and Jack’s Donuts. Built in 2007, it was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Carey Road Center in Westfield spans 13,043 square feet. It was also built in 2007. Lastly, Windermere Place in Fishers spans 16,800 square feet. Built in 2003, the asset was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller of Stafford Crossing, SRS National Net Lease Group represented the seller of Carey Road Center and Jackson Investment Group represented the seller of Windemere Place. Seller information was not disclosed.