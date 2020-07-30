Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of Two Inland Empire Retail Buildings for $5.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

The two buildings located at 1240-1282 Border Ave. in Corona offer a total of 11,600 square feet of multi-tenant retail space.

CORONA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has brokered the sale of two multi-tenant retail buildings located at 1240-1282 Border Ave. in Corona. A Denver-based private investment group sold the assets to a local private investor for $5.2 million.

The Shops at Village Grove Plaza features a freestanding, 9,200-square-foot retail pad building occupied by six tenants and a two-tenant, 2,400-square-foot shop building adjacent to Stater Bros. Markets. Tenants at the properties offer a variety of services and products, including dental care, dry cleaning, laundry services, flowers, donuts, liquor, hair styling and nail services. Built in 1976, the assets, which total 11,600 square feet, are part of the 56,100-square-foot Village Grove Plaza that Stater Bros. Market and Crunch Fitness anchor.

Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Ranhee Im of ANA Capital of Los Angeles represented the buyer in the deal.