Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is a 4,616-square-foot property occupied by Total Access Urgent Care in Oakville, Mo.
AcquisitionsIowaMidwestMissouriRetail

Hanley Investment Group Brokers Seven Retail Property Sales Totaling $18.4M

by Kristin Harlow

CORONA DEL MAR, CALIF. — Corona Del Mar-based Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sales of seven net-leased retail properties totaling $18.4 million on behalf of a Minnesota-based 1031 exchange buyer. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer in the transactions, which included a mix of newly constructed single-tenant and multi-tenant assets. Midwest transaction highlights include a 4,616-square-foot property occupied by Total Access Urgent Care in Oakville, Mo., and a 7 Brew ground lease in Des Moines, Iowa. Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer and sellers in association with John Schuff of Pace Properties and ParaSell Inc. for the Missouri and Iowa properties, respectively.  

You may also like

Aspire Properties Spearheads $13M Renovation of Historic Chicago...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 282-Unit Apartment...

Chicken N Pickle Opens 42,000 SF Entertainment Venue...

Kraus-Anderson Starts Construction on 400 Horses Casino in...

Buchanan Street Partners Acquires 917-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Fernwood...

Realterm Expands Final-Mile Industrial Portfolio, Buys Truck Terminal...

Kraus-Anderson Completes Redevelopment Project at Galleria Mall in...

Mapletree to Build 276,000 SF Logistics Facility in...