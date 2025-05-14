Hanley Investment Group Brokers Seven Retail Property Sales Totaling $18.4M

CORONA DEL MAR, CALIF. — Corona Del Mar-based Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sales of seven net-leased retail properties totaling $18.4 million on behalf of a Minnesota-based 1031 exchange buyer. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer in the transactions, which included a mix of newly constructed single-tenant and multi-tenant assets. Midwest transaction highlights include a 4,616-square-foot property occupied by Total Access Urgent Care in Oakville, Mo., and a 7 Brew ground lease in Des Moines, Iowa. Hanley Investment Group represented the buyer and sellers in association with John Schuff of Pace Properties and ParaSell Inc. for the Missouri and Iowa properties, respectively.