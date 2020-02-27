Hanley Investment Group Arranges $10.4M Sale of Sprouts-Occupied Retail Asset in Inland Empire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

A 30,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market anchors Highland Village Shopping Center in Fontana, Calif.

FONTANA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail building located within the recently completed Highland Village Shopping Center in Fontana. Woodlands Hills, Calif.-based Adler Realty Investments sold the asset to a private investor for $10.4 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market occupies the 30,000-square-foot building, which anchors Highland Village Shopping Center. Additional tenants at the center, which were not included in the acquisition, are BurgerIM, Jack in the Box, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Café Rio Mexican Grill, Oggi’s, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service and Pacific Dental. Quick Quack Car Wash is currently under construction as well.

Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Heidi Kim of Brea, Calif.-based TNG Real Estate Consultants represented the buyer in the transaction.