Hanley Investment Group Brokers $2.9M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Asset in El Centro

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,625-square-foot drive-thru retail property at 2033 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro.

EL CENTRO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a newly built, single-tenant retail property located at 2033 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro. Encinitas, Calif.-based Becker Development sold the building to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $2.8 million, or $1,089 per square foot.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,625-square-foot, drive-thru property, which was built in 2019. The asset is located at the signalized entrance to a Target- and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse-anchored shopping center.

Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while John Kerrigan, a Sherman Oaks, Calif.-based real estate broker, represented the buyer.