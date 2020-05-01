REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $2.9M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Asset in El Centro

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

2033-N-Imperial-Ave-El-Centro-CA

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,625-square-foot drive-thru retail property at 2033 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro.

EL CENTRO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a newly built, single-tenant retail property located at 2033 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro. Encinitas, Calif.-based Becker Development sold the building to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $2.8 million, or $1,089 per square foot.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,625-square-foot, drive-thru property, which was built in 2019. The asset is located at the signalized entrance to a Target- and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse-anchored shopping center.

Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while John Kerrigan, a Sherman Oaks, Calif.-based real estate broker, represented the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business