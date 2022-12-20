REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $10.4M Sale of Chick-fil-A-Occupied Restaurant in Livermore, California

Chick-fil-A occupies the 4,821-square-foot restaurant property at 1754 N. Livermore Ave. in Livermore, Calif.

LIVERMORE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property located at 1754 N. Livermore Ave. in Livermore. Meridian sold the property to an Alameda County-based buyer in a 1031 exchange for $10.4 million.

Chick-fil-A occupies the 4,821-square-foot, built-to-suit property on a 20-year initial net lease term.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the deal.

