Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $10.4M Sale of Chick-fil-A-Occupied Restaurant in Livermore, California
LIVERMORE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property located at 1754 N. Livermore Ave. in Livermore. Meridian sold the property to an Alameda County-based buyer in a 1031 exchange for $10.4 million.
Chick-fil-A occupies the 4,821-square-foot, built-to-suit property on a 20-year initial net lease term.
Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the deal.
