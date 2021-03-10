REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Two Retail Properties in Fort Wayne

Pictured is the Shops at 407. It was built in 2019.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of two retail properties in Fort Wayne for $11.8 million. Located at 407 W. Coliseum Blvd., the Shops at 407 spans 14,271 square feet. It was built in 2019 and is home to Mission BBQ, WingStop, CoreLife Eatery, Comcast and 5-Star Nutrition. The second property, named Corner Shoppes, is located at 401-407 E. Coliseum Blvd. Newly renovated and spanning 12,939 square feet, the building is home to Blaze Pizza, Red Wing Shoes, iCYRO, T-Mobile and Stanton Optical. Dylan Mallory and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, a private partnership between Jackson Investment Group and McCormack Development. Daniel Waszak of Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. represented the buyer, a Mexico City-based private investor.

